Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 58,422 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,422 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AES were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AES by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,309,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 43,359 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AES shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AES Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.78. 1,646,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

