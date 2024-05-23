Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 978 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $297.66. 1,380,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,319. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $295.74 and a one year high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.