Optimism (OP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.84 Billion

Optimism (OP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Optimism has a market cap of $2.84 billion and approximately $758.36 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00003882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Optimism has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,889,963 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

