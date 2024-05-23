O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $15.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $975.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,074.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,027.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,265,266 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

