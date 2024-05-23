Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.27. Approximately 9,639,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 61,393,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.76.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,412,722 shares of company stock worth $414,573,750 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

