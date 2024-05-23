PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $147.09 on Friday. PDD has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $156.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.83. The firm has a market cap of $202.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Research analysts predict that PDD will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PDD during the first quarter worth $1,924,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in PDD by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in PDD by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 6.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

