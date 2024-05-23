PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PED opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 million, a P/E ratio of 97.98 and a beta of 0.50. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

