PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,942 shares during the period. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust comprises 0.7% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 42,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,781,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 30,914 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE PMT traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $13.42. 1,673,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,882. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.47. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.