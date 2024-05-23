Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $221-229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.590 EPS.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Photronics has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

