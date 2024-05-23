Phunware’s (PHUN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

PHUN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Phunware from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

PHUN stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 403.47% and a negative net margin of 257.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phunware will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phunware stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.12% of Phunware at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

