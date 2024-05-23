Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 45,080 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.14% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $72,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock remained flat at $269.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile



Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

