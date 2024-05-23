Piper Sandler Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $505.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $595.00 to $505.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $535.45.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $378.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $445.34 and a 200-day moving average of $471.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,947,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,051,000 after acquiring an additional 33,508 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $263,192,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

