Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $201.20

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $201.20 and last traded at $187.19, with a volume of 107102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.69.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.97 and a 200 day moving average of $121.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,674,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,289,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at $294,462,950.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,375,450. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 121.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

