Prospector Partners LLC Increases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,057. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $107.82. The firm has a market cap of $140.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.