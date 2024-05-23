Prospector Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.2% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The company has a market capitalization of $331.85 billion, a PE ratio of 145.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

