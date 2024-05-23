PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTCT. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PTC Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $59.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $124,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 799.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 46,247 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

