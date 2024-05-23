Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,717 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.86. The stock had a trading volume of 198,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,411. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.22.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVA

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.