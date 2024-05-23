Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 974.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,394 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of Marcus & Millichap worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com raised Marcus & Millichap from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MMI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.48. 12,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,448. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.20. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $64,757.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,933.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $64,757.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,933.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $316,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,051 shares of company stock valued at $700,273. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

