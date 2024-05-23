Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,989,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,428 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $23,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 256,807 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 21,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $743.18 million, a PE ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

