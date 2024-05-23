Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $26.95 Million Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,377 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.66% of Genesco worth $26,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE:GCO traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 41,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.66 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

