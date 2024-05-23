Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,652,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,889,000 after buying an additional 390,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $309,496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,339,000 after purchasing an additional 245,966 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,871,000 after purchasing an additional 475,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,151,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.72. 371,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.13. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

