Pzena Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 248.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $8.93 on Thursday, reaching $156.71. 8,603,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,040,625. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.