Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 124,048 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,490,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 124,048 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Interface worth $44,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Interface by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $15.51. 38,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,669. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TILE. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Interface from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

