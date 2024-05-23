Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 27,126 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 815,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,126 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Synovus Financial worth $30,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 42.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $39.58. 185,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

