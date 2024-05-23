Pzena Investment Management LLC Takes $26.42 Million Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Robert Half at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RHI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.48. 255,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

