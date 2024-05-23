Pzena Investment Management LLC Takes $28.74 Million Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 292,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,735,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 470.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,683,000 after purchasing an additional 799,625 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 30.2% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,255,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,772,000 after purchasing an additional 754,566 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 161.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,488,000 after purchasing an additional 490,361 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,339,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Concentrix
In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Concentrix Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 59,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,803. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Concentrix Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 24.95%.
Concentrix Profile
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
