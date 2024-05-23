Pzena Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 132,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Vale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vale by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 6,007,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,813,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

