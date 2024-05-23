Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Issued By Barrington Research

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRA International in a report released on Monday, May 20th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Get CRA International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $169.58 on Tuesday. CRA International has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $178.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.51 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.80%.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRA International news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,136.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $778,136.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $138,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,701.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,897,235. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in CRA International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in CRA International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in CRA International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.