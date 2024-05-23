Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a report released on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $114.71 and a 52-week high of $156.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,054,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,718,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after acquiring an additional 134,243 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 252,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $32,493,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

