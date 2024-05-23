Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,198 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HII opened at $254.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.52 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,170 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

