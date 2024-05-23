Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Insider Kellie Teal-Guess Sells 61,393 Shares

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 909,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.21 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,916 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 98.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

