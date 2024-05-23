Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Insider Kellie Teal-Guess Sells 61,393 Shares

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 909,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.10.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.21 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.
