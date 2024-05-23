ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 24.4% Lower This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $912.84 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00123219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00013249 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

