Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $932,571,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after buying an additional 590,314 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after acquiring an additional 186,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,170,000 after acquiring an additional 122,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $983.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $943.97 and a 200-day moving average of $912.75.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,925 shares of company stock worth $53,649,186. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

