Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,891 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $49,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,877 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,257,000 after buying an additional 62,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,233,000 after buying an additional 142,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE RGA traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.73. The company had a trading volume of 34,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,364. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.91 and its 200 day moving average is $176.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

