Reviewing Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Captivision has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Captivision and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captivision N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -11.83% -13.16% -10.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

25.5% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Captivision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Captivision and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Captivision.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Captivision and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captivision $14.64 million 10.28 -$74.73 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $42.64 million 5.86 -$8.19 million ($0.28) -39.21

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Captivision.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Captivision on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds. It offers self-defense aerosol products under the Byran Bad Guy Repellent brand; and accessories and related safety products, which includes carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, and holster under the Byran Banshee and Byran Shield brand, as well as Byrna-branded apparel. In addition, the company provides the products to the consumer market through Byrna e-commerce store and Amazon storefront, and network of local, regional and national outdoor and sporting goods stores, either directly or through distributors; and professional security market through Train the Trainer program and de-escalation methods. It operates in the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

