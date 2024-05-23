Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. Ross Stores also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.79-5.98 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.46. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.11.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

