Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.79-5.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.94. Ross Stores also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.43-1.49 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.86. 3,607,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,126. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.11.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

