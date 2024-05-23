RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,669,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

