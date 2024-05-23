RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.02. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $107.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

