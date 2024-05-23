Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.
RBRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.92.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik
Rubrik Trading Down 4.0 %
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
