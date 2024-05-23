Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on RBRK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.92.
Rubrik Price Performance
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
