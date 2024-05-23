Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RBRK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

