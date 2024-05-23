Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Rubrik Trading Down 4.0 %

RBRK opened at $33.96 on Monday. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

