Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.
Rubrik Trading Down 4.0 %
RBRK opened at $33.96 on Monday. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $40.00.
About Rubrik
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.