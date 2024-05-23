Sachetta LLC Acquires New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,592,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TT opened at $333.53 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $336.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.42 and its 200-day moving average is $270.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.