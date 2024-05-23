SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 6,529 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.91. 66,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,204. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.39 and a 1 year high of $102.15. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

