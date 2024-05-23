SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 121,127 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.01% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 745.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 604,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 358.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 73,558 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 42,481 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Trading Down 0.6 %

FMAY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.50. 176,691 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

