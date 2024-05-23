SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,024 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

QUAL traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.32. 762,469 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.58 and a 200 day moving average of $153.54.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

