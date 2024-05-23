SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 54,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,410,000 after acquiring an additional 129,179 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,995,000 after acquiring an additional 140,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,750,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,222,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 133,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,678. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

