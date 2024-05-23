SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after buying an additional 6,345,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,543 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,165 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $179,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.60. 18,808,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,370,561. The company has a market capitalization of $188.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,358,772. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

