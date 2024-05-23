SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,953. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

