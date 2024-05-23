SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 53,349 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,349 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 412,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,680. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

